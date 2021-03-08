Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 3,326 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Tyler Technologies worth $43,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after purchasing an additional 393,772 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 384,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.22.

NYSE:TYL opened at $401.06 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,552 shares of company stock worth $45,184,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

