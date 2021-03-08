Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,918 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.03% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $44,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

