Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $46,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $249.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $6,083,801. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

