Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.74% of Integer worth $46,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Integer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Integer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Integer by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Integer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $93.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

