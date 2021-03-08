Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 5.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $45,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.26 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $23.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15.

