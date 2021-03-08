Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.66% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $47,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after buying an additional 136,891 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after buying an additional 63,394 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $28.04.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

