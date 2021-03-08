Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.35% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $50,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $57.26.

