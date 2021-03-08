Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.36% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $47,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $40.56 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90.

