Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $43.83 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.60% of Arrow Electronics worth $43,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $6,046,199.76. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Insiders have sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $101.37 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

