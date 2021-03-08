Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $44.55 Million Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.59% of PriceSmart worth $44,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,148,000 after purchasing an additional 265,845 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter worth $4,625,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 72.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 37,494 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. Insiders have sold 174,076 shares of company stock worth $16,658,745 in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

