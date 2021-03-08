Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $46.23 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 684,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Infosys worth $46,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after buying an additional 1,328,865 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after buying an additional 187,830 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 10.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

