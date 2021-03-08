Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $47.38 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.34% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $47,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 275.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

XMMO opened at $79.36 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $89.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.