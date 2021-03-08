Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $48.45 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 239.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.36% of Armstrong World Industries worth $48,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 37.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 279.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 180,026 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 41.2% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,098 shares of company stock worth $5,388,406. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI opened at $86.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.81, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

