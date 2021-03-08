Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $48.62 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,295 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.05% of Exponent worth $48,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 818.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $94.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $981,990. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

