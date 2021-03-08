Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $49.63 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $49,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $37.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.16, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $38.68.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

