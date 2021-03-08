Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $50.63 Million Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.91% of Codexis worth $50,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $3,365,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 123,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Codexis by 4,329.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 52,001 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXS stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. Research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

