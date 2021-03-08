Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $51.42 Million Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $51,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after purchasing an additional 583,137 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after purchasing an additional 233,812 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,357,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after purchasing an additional 439,493 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

