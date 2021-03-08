Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,397 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.71% of Manhattan Associates worth $47,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

MANH stock opened at $118.02 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

