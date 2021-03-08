Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 10,657 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of Eastman Chemical worth $48,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $115.28 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.