Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 11,186 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.21% of Diodes worth $44,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $48,391,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $76.82 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $84.76. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $810,295.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,056.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $78,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,592.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,412 shares of company stock worth $14,481,826. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

