Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 124,455 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,455 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.74% of Casey’s General Stores worth $49,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $203.62 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $213.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

