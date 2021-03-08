Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,617 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.28% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,843,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 327,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,773,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,183,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after acquiring an additional 62,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $175.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average of $155.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $185.99.

