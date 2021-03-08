Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 297,695 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 339.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,695 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.15% of Watts Water Technologies worth $46,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 8,723.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

WTS stock opened at $116.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.50.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,759. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.