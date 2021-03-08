Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 334,599 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 196.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $48,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ stock opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

