Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 8,339 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.45% of Central Garden & Pet worth $48,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,609,000 after acquiring an additional 257,561 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 51.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 234,697 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $4,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,470,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

