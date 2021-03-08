Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 786,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.13% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $45,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $59.25.

