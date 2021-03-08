Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.32% of BlackBerry worth $49,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BlackBerry by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in BlackBerry by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackBerry by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BB opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.