Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,159 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of Crown worth $48,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Crown by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Crown by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $96.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

