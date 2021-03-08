Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.52% of Darling Ingredients worth $48,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $73.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $75.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

