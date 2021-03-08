Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.41% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $43,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,171.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,109.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $966.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

