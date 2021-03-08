Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,681 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.84% of YETI worth $49,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $993,265.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,389.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,320,342. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

