Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.52% of Acushnet worth $45,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

