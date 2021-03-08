Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 19,030 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,030 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.84% of NeoGenomics worth $50,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $55,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $43.25 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,441.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEO. Truist began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,396.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $749,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,012. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

