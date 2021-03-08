Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 21,338 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.89% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $169.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.73 and a 200-day moving average of $168.75. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

