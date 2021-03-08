Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 239,756 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 239,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.01% of Allison Transmission worth $49,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALSN opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

