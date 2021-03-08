Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 327,855 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 327,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.65% of Steel Dynamics worth $50,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,815,000 after acquiring an additional 126,593 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 801,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,449 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $45.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.