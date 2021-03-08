Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 40,905 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,905 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $46,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,595,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $697,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

