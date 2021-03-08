Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 46,400 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of VeriSign worth $48,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $3,017,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $193.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.98 and a 200 day moving average of $202.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,075,832.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

