Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 540,292 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,829 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 540,292 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.92% of IDACORP worth $44,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 79.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in IDACORP by 26.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in IDACORP by 22.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $90.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.00.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

