Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 868,339 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 868,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.11% of Hexcel worth $44,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,926,000 after acquiring an additional 224,998 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,170,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 648,260 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HXL opened at $56.15 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

