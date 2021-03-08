Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,981 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 63,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $51,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BHP Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,604,000 after buying an additional 135,844 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $76.37 on Monday. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

