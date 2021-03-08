Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.