WeOwn (CHX) Hits Market Cap of $3.42 Million

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $252,669.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WeOwn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.31 or 0.00821455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00029861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00041707 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeOwn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeOwn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.