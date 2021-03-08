WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Sells $53,125.00 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $53,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $744,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WESCO International stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 504,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,309. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $89.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WCC. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.