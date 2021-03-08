WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.66

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.66 and last traded at $89.44, with a volume of 33827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

Get WESCO International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

WESCO International Company Profile (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.