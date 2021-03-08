Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.98

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.98 and last traded at $99.81, with a volume of 15079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.19.

WAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

