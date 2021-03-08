Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

