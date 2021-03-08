Western Digital (WDC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) recently:

3/4/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

3/1/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

2/24/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2021 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

1/26/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Western Digital Co alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.