Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE WAB opened at $74.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

