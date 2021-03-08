Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $0.57. Westlake Chemical reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $8.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $8.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $89.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 213,779 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 594,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

